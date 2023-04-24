Assam

Assam: 2 KLO Cadres Killed During Clash With Police in Kokrajhar

According to reports, the police launched extensive operations at Chakraxila Hills after receiving specific inputs about the presence of KLO cadres there.
Two cadres of the banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) have been killed in fresh clashes that erupted with the police in Assam's Kokrajhar.

The police busted a hideout of the banned outfit after thorough searching. This led to violent clashes between the police and the outfit.

The two deceased cadres have been identified as Abhijit Deka of Rowta and Nipun Roy of Bongaigaon.

Meanwhile, police sources said that four cadres managed to flee from the incident spot. However, one cadre has been trapped and arrested by the police.

