Two KLO Linkmen Arrested On Extortion Charges In Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar police on Saturday arrested two linkmen associated with banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on extortion charges.

The duo, identified as Bishnu Rai and Tapas Rai, were apprehended from Serfanguri area of the district.

According to sources, the accused KLO linkmen allegedly attempted to extort money from a businessman, namely Sunil Mandal.

Based on Sunil’s complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested the KLO cadres from Narabari

A case under relevant sections has also been registered against them. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.