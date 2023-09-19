Assam: 2 Labourers From Meghalaya Found Dead in Illegal Coal Mine

In yet another sensational incident, two labourers were reportedly found dead at an illegal coal field in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The incident occurred at an illegally operated coal field inside the Tipong Colliery in Tinsukia’s Margherita, sources said.
According to information, the labourers were residents of Tura in neighbouring state Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said that the illegal coal field belong to two persons, one of which has been identified as Bikram and the other is a person titled Jaiswal.
Allegations have been levelled against the authorities for trying to subdue the matter.
Further details are awaited.