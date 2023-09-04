Labourer Found Dead at Coal Mine in Assam’s Ledo

In yet another sensational incident, a labourer was reportedly found dead in Assam’s Ledo on Monday.
Locals informed that the body of the labourer was seen by a few locals of a coal mine in Ledo this morning. They also said that he was a resident of Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The deceased person has been identified as Suraj, sources said.
Locals have also suspected that Suraj had entered the coal field for stealing coal.
However, so far the exact reason for the labour’s death has not been ascertained.
Meanwhile, some of the local labourers said that Suraj was usually under the influence of addictive substances.