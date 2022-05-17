Assam: 2 lakh People Affected Due to Floods in 20 Districts, 5 Dead

Assam flood situation turned grim as it affected around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of the state. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Cachar district recorded two flood-related deaths, while three died in Dima Hasao due to landslides.

The calamity has affected 1,97,248 people in 652 villages. The 20 districts that have been affected by floods are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Hojai is the worst-hit district where 78,157 people have been affected due to the flood followed by Cachar where 51,357 people are affected. 16645.61 hectares of cropland are underwater, the ASDMA report said.

Authorities have opened 67 relief camps and relief distribution centres providing shelter to 32,959 people. River Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark at Nimatighat while Kopili is flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed to carry out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Embankments have been breached at 16 locations, while many roads, bridges and houses have been completely or partially damaged, said a report of ASDMA.

On the other hand, Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state. "All roads and railways leading to Haflong is blocked since May 15," the ASDMA bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force have airlifted 119 passengers stranded at Ditokcherra in Dima Hasao.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed that Railways is now trying to restore the damaged line at Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao and re-starting the train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

Pictures of damaged New Haflong Railway Station surfaced on social media. The images showed that it was completely inundated with debris and an empty passenger train standing at the station.