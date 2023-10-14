Assam: 2 Leopards Caged In A Day In Forest Dept Ops

Forest department officials in Assam were successfully able to cage two wild leopards in two separate operations across the state.
As per initial reports, the leopards had ventured into human settlements causing problems to the inhabitants. The incidents were reported from Doomdooma and Titabor.
In the first case, a forest department team launched an operation to cage the leopard after several complaints were received.
According to the complaints, a leopard had ventured into the Phillobari Tea Estate near Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district of Assam, and was causing problems for the locals.
Following the complaints, the forest department sprang to action and reached the site. After tranquilizing the wild beast, officials finally caged it and took it away for releasing it back into the wild.
Elsewhere, in a similar operation, forest officials managed to contain another leopard, this time in Assam's Titabor.
Preliminary reports stated that the leopard had ventured into the human settlement at Chungi village near Rongajan locality in Titabor in the Jorhat district of Assam.
The locals had filed several complaints that the leopard had for a long time created problems for the residents.
The forest department officials reached the site and with some help from he locals managed to tame the leopard and cage it.
Both leopards will be released into the wilderness as soon as possible.
