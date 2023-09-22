Assam: Leopard Caged After Period Of Terror In Nazira ONGC

Assam

According to sources, upon receiving reports of the leopard's presence, the forest department swiftly responded to the situation.
After a period of terrorizing, the leopard which was spotted in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) residential area at Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar was successfully caged on Thursday.

According to sources, upon receiving reports of the leopard's presence, the forest department swiftly responded to the situation. The leopard was eventually trapped in a godown near ONGC's resource headquarters.

During the evening, the forest department successfully caged the leopard by setting up a trap in front of the godown.

The capture of the leopard brings relief to the residents and ensures their safety.

