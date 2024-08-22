Assam: 2 Minor Rape Incidents Surface From Nagaon, Lakhimpur

Amid ongoing protests and outpour of emotions in the wake of the gruesome rape and murder case in Kolkata, two incidents of rape from Assam came up on Thursday.
The incidents were reported from Dhing in Nagaon and Ulubari in Lakhimpur district.
In the first instance, a minor girl returning home from tuition was raped in Dhing. Having committed the crime, the assailants left her in the forests in a state of shock. She lay there without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued.
When locals spotted her lying in the woods, they reported the matter to the local police. The police arrived at the scene and recovered her and rushed her to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was soon referred to Nagaon.
On the other hand, allegations surfaced against a muezzin of raping a nine-year-old girl in Lakhimpur's Ulubari. The incident reportedly took place on August 14 and Metab Ali, the muezzin is the main accused.