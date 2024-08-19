RG Kar Rape-Murder Post Mortem Reveals 16 External, 9 Internal Injuries

The post-mortem report of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed 16 external and nine internal injury marks.
The report, obtained from an examination conducted between 6:10 pm and 7:10 pm on August 9, indicates that the victim died due to "manual strangulation associated with smothering," and that the "manner of death" is "homicidal."
The report further notes, "There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia – possibility of sexual assault." Among the sixteen external injuries identified were abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms, and knees, as well as injuries to the private parts.
Additionally, nine internal wounds were listed in the muscles of the neck, scalp, and other parts of the body. The report clarifies that "all injuries are ante-mortem (before death), showing evidence of vital reactions."
The post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of medical experts, including Apurba Biswas, Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at RG Kar Medical College; Rina Das, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the same institution; and Molly Banerjee, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at NRS Medical College and Hospital.
The case, initially investigated by the Kolkata Police, has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid criticisms of the initial probe.