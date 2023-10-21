Assam: 2 Minors Dead after Falling into Dug-up Pit in Baihata Chariali

Amid Durga Puja festivities, tragedy struck Baihata Chariali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district after two minor boys lost their lives, reports said on Saturday.
According to sources, the two minors accidentally fell into a pit dug by excavators while they were playing in the fields earlier today.
The tragic incident reportedly occurred at Baihata Chariali’s Bezera Bhumlahati area.
The two deceased children were four and five years old. The duo had gone missing while they were playing in the afternoon, their family members informed. After searching for a while, they were found lying in an unconscious state inside the pit dug in the fields.
They were immediately rushed to the Bezera Community Health Centre. However, the doctors in the hospital declared the two children dead.
After a while, the Baihata Police arrived at the hospital. The bodies of the two children have been sent for post-mortem report.
A pall of gloom descended on the entire area after the incident occurred.