Assam: Mob Beat Man to Death, Buries Body in Pit; 4 Accused Nabbed

In a heinous incident, one person was reportedly brutally hacked to death by a group of men in Nalbari district of Assam.
The incident has been reported at Jugurkuchi village of Nalbari district. According to information received, one person was beaten to death by a group of men of the same village.
The deceased man has been identified as Rahul Das (30), sources said.
Allegations have been levelled against Rahul’s uncle to have been involved in the murder. Sources also said that the victim was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. After the murder, Rahul’s body was buried in a pit in a jungle near the village.
Meanwhile, four persons have been reportedly nabbed by the police in connection to the incident and it is suspected that more persons are yet to be trapped.
Three persons have been identified as Simanta Das, Sanjay Das and Pankaj Das, however the fourth person's identity has not been ascertained as of now.
Further, the police launched search operations on Saturday to recover Rahul’s body and exhume it. The police investigation is also underway to nab all accused involved in the crime.