Assam: 2-Month-Old Baby Dies After Vaccination, Family Demand Probe

In a tragic incident, a 2 months old baby girl died allegedly after being administered vaccine doses in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The incident occurred at the Thanamukh Anganwadi center of Sivasagar.

The parents and other family members of the deceased baby have alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of ASHA workers and nurses of the Anganwadi center.

As per the parents of the deceased, the nurse administered vaccine doses to the baby despite knowing that she was unwell and suffering from a cold. They further alleged that the baby received three doses of Pentavalent and Polio vaccines on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at the Sivasagar Police Station by the parents of the deceased. They have also demanded a thorough investigation into the death of their baby girl.