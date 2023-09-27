Assam: 2 More Colleges Get Recognition From Dental Council Of India

As many as two dental colleges from Assam have been recognized by the Dental Council of India, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that this will help turn the state into a hub of medical education.
Taking to X, the Assam CM informed that the state has three functional dental colleges and another one is in the pipeline.
He wrote, "Happy to inform that the Dental Council of India has accorded due recognition to two more dental colleges in Assam."
"With three functional dental colleges and another one in the pipeline, Assam is on its way to become a hub of medical education in the country," added the CM.
The two colleges to receive recognition were Government Dental College, Silchar and Government Dental College, Dibrugarh.
The notifications mentioned, "S.O.........In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 10 of the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948), the Central Government, after consultation with the Dental Council of India, hereby, makes the following amendments in Part-I of the Schedule to the said Act."
"In the existing entries of column 2 & 3 against Serial No. 117, in Part-1 of the Schedule to the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948) pertaining to recognition of Dental Degrees awarded by Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati, Assam in respect of BDS students of Government Dental College, Silchar, Assam, the following entries shall be inserted," it added.
Another notification said, "S.O........ In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 10 of the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948), the Central Government, after consultation with the Dental Council of India, hereby, makes the following amendments in Part-I of the Schedule to the said Act."
"In the existing entries of column 2 & 3 against Serial No. 117, in Part-1 of the Schedule to the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948) pertaining to recognition of Dental Degrees awarded by Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati, Assam in respect of BDS students of Government Dental College, Dibrugarh, Assam, the following entries shall be inserted," it further added.