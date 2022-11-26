ISRO’s PSLV Launches India-Bhutan SAT Into Space

The India-Bhutan SAT, jointly developed by India and Bhutan was launched into space on Saturday by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The PSLV-C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with India's Earth Observation Satellite-06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

"Congratulations to team @isro and @dittbhutan on the successful launch of India-Bhutan Sat today," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Today we have achieved a historic milestone in India's bilateral cooperation with Bhutan as two special friends and neighbours. In a span of two years, the collaborative efforts of the dedicated team of space, engineers and scientists from ISRO and Bhutanese sides have culminated today in the launch of this satellite for Bhutan," said Jaishankar at the launch of the satellite.

A high-level delegation from Bhutan led by Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi, Minister of Information and Communications of Bhutan specially travelled to Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT.

An 18-member media delegation from Bhutan who is on a week-long familiarisation visit to India was also at Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT, read the release.

"The India-Bhutan SAT, jointly developed by India and Bhutan was launched into space today by @isro's PSLV. The PSLV-C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with EOS-06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.