Assam: 2 Rifles, Live Rounds Recovered During Raid In Bokajan

Local police in Assam’s Bokajan conducted a raid and recovered two rifles and live rounds of ammunition on Thursday.

According to reports, the raid was carried out based on specific information at Lalmati in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Officials informed that during the raid, two SBBL 32-pounder rifles were recovered along with nine rounds of live ammunition.

Police said that the raids were carried out at the residence of Bahadur Gurung during which the arms and ammunition were found.

The Naga miscreant had kept the rifle and the rounds for the purpose of hunting, officials further added.

Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the case has been initiated by the Bokajan Police.