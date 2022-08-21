Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia Barred From Leaving India

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and 12 other people were issued a lookout notice on Sunday barring them from leaving the country.

The notice was in response to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their alleged involved in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

The sleuths of the CBI on Friday reached Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, addressed a press conference a day after the CBI raids at his residence. He defended the AAP government and claimed the excise policy introduced by his government was one of the best. He called the CBI raids against him a conspiracy unfolded by the central government to stop Arvind Kejriwal and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, a Delhi court acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case. The case was filed by Surender Kumar Sharma, who had claimed that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in the 2013 assembly elections at the last moment.