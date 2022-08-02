Assam: 2 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Barpeta

Two suspected terrorists having links with an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh have been arrested in Barpeta district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, one terrorist was arrested on Sunday night from Garemari Pathar and the other was apprehended from a village in Kalgachia area on Tuesday morning.

Assam Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had on Monday said 11 people were arrested in Morigaon, Goalpara, Guwahati and Barpeta for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Barpeta on Tuesday to interrogate all the alleged ABT members arrested in the last five days.

All the people are currently under police custody. Meanwhile, investigation is underway.