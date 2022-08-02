Assam

Assam CM Directs Officials to Set up Checkpoints along Assam-Arunachal Border

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds meeting with senior officials of excise department
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials to set up temporary checkpoints along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in order to check the illegal entry of liquor made from the neighbouring state.

This was stated by the chief minister in a review meeting on a range of issues with senior officials of the excise department.

Sarma also asked the senior officials to fill up vacancies in grade-3 and grade-4 categories, so that the department functions with full capacity and efficiency. He urged the officials present to carry out their official functions with transparency and honesty.

He further assured them of all assistance from the government in mitigating their genuine grievances related to work and duties.

State Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabadya, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha and a host of other senior officials were present at the meeting.

