Assam: 2 Teens Rescued After Getting Washed Away In Floodwaters, 1 Missing

In a mishap in the Nagaon district of Assam, as many as three teenagers were washed away in floodwater on Sunday.

The incident took place today at Bokabil in the Barpujia village in Raha in Assam’s Nagaon.

According to reports, three youths were washed away in flood waters there after which the state disaster response force (SDRF) was called in.

The SDRF ran an operation during which two out of the three youths were saved. Officials said that they barely survived.

However, one of them still remains missing, they added.