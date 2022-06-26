Assam: 2 Teens Rescued After Getting Washed Away In Floodwaters, 1 Missing

In a mishap in the Nagaon district of Assam, as many as three teenagers were washed away in floodwater on Sunday.
The incident took place today at Bokabil in the Barpujia village in Raha in Assam’s Nagaon.
According to reports, three youths were washed away in flood waters there after which the state disaster response force (SDRF) was called in.
The SDRF ran an operation during which two out of the three youths were saved. Officials said that they barely survived.
However, one of them still remains missing, they added.
The missing teenager has been identified Bhupen Bordoloi. He is 17 years old.
The SDRF said that they will keep the operation running in a bid to find the missing youth.
It may be noted that several parts of Assam still remain submerged after the state received heavy rainfall over the past month leading to artificial floods and landslides.
So far, the death toll due to calamities has risen to 121 with four more lives lost in the last 24 hours, according to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).