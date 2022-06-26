Will Consider Alliances At Local Level To Fight BJP In Assam: Ripun Bora

The president of Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Assam unit, Ripun Bora on Sunday said that the party is open to alliances with any party at the local levels in order to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bora however said that the TMC will not enter into an alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Assam TMC chief termed the AIUDF as the B-team of the BJP in the state.

“…there will be no alliance with the AIUDF under any circumstance. It is BJP’s B-team,” Bora was quoted as saying by PTI.