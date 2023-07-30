Assam: 2 UPFKL Cadres Arrested with Arms & Ammunition in Karbi Anglong

Two cadres of new militant organization United Peoples Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL) has been arrested along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
According to information received, in a joint operation conducted by the Karbi Anglong Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an Alto car bearing registration no AS 01 EF 0152 was intercepted at Manja locality on Friday.
Upon thorough search conducted inside the vehicle, one 9mm pistol along with magazine and 4 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one .22 pistol along with magazine and 5 rounds of .22 mm live ammunition, three hand grenades and two detonators were recovered.
Subsequently, two persons including the driver of the vehicle were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Rajesh Phangso (33) and Sanjay Engti (32), both residents of West Karbi Anglong, sources said.
After thorough police interrogation, it was revealed that Sanjay Engti is the C-N-C of the militant organization and they had recently formed a new extremist group named UPFKL.
Reportedly, the duo had procured arms and ammunitions which they had concealed in the Alto car.
A case has been registered at the Manja Police Station. Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the organization.