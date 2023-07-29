Surrendered ULFA-I Cadre Apprehended on Extortion Charges in Assam’s Sonari

Earlier this month, two surrendered cadres of ULFA-I were interrogated by a special branch of the Assam Police in Guwahati's Kahilipara. According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.

It is alleged that they were involved in extorting money following their surrender in Tinsukia back in February this year.

The Assam Police is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the extent of their involvement in the reported extortion activities.