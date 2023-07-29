Surrendered ULFA-I Cadre Apprehended on Extortion Charges in Assam’s Sonari

The Assam Police on Saturday reportedly apprehended a suspected surrendered cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent’s (ULFA-I) from Sonari.
According to information received, the apprehended cadre has been identified as Jogen Gogoi, a resident of Borhat Dafala.
As per sources, Jogen Gogoi was working as a linkman for ULFA-I even after he surrendered from the outfit. Allegations have been leveled against Gogoi for carrying out extortion activities in several areas of Upper Assam under the leadership of ULFA-I cadre Ganesh Lahon.
The surrendered ULFA-I cadre was nabbed during a joint operation launched by the Charaideo Police and Army, reports said.
Earlier this month, two surrendered cadres of ULFA-I were interrogated by a special branch of the Assam Police in Guwahati's Kahilipara. According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.
It is alleged that they were involved in extorting money following their surrender in Tinsukia back in February this year.
The Assam Police is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the extent of their involvement in the reported extortion activities.