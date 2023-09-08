Assam: 2 Women Held for Attacking Cops to Free Drug Smugglers from Police Custody

Two women have been apprehended in Assam’s Lakhimpur for allegedly helping drug smugglers escape from the clutches of police.
Earlier, drug smugglers had escaped from Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria after seeking the help of two women. According to reports, the two women had reportedly attacked the police while the smugglers were in their custody, after which they accused managed to escape.
Reportedly, the two women were nabbed after the police and locals conducted search drive at the Bongalmora locality. The apprehended women have been identified as Rumena Begum and Salma, sources said.
Meanwhile, the prime accused Saddam Hussain and his father Abul Khayer is currently on the run. Salma and Rumena also belong to the same family, sources said.