Assam: Golaghat Police Detains Notorious Drugs Smuggler

A contraband smuggler was detained during an anti-narcotics operation carried out by Golaghat Police on Sunday, officials informed.
As per preliminary reports, the operation was carried out at Kamarbandha in the Golaghat district of Assam.
Officials informed that the detained smuggler was identified as one Pranab Hazarika. He was running his illicit operations in the Kamarbandha region for a long time, they said.
Apart from detaining the accused, the police also seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 03 AF 7490 from his possession.
Officials also found and seized a container filled with illicit narcotics from under the seat of the seized two-wheeler, a sample of which has been sent for testing, said police.
Earlier in July this year, amid massive crackdowns against drug trafficking, the Assam police launched operations in various parts of the state in an attempt to curb the prevailing drug menace in the state.
In an operation launched by the Nagaon police, four notorious smugglers including a woman were apprehended at Kachua on Friday.
As per the reports, the police had confiscated a drug-filled container with 70 other empty containers from the smugglers. Moreover, one motorcycle was also recovered from their possession.
The alleged smugglers were identified as Sirajul Islam, Amir Hamja, Shahidullah, and Sajida Begum.
Simultaneously, Guwahati’s Basistha police seized 1 kilogram of ganja and three drug-filled containers in a raid launched on Friday.
As per the reports, the police seized a considerable amount of illicit substances from Guwahati’s Khanapara flyover.
In the operation, one smuggler named Samrat Marak was caught while smuggling the substances.
Launching a raid against drug trafficking on Friday, Cachar police recovered a staggering amount of heroin in Cachar’s Lakhipur.
As per the reports, the police seized 365 grams of heroin carried in 30 soapboxes during the operation.
Two smugglers reportedly identified as Hoyan Rangmai and Imanuel Rongmai were apprehended by the police.