Assam: 2 Women Killed On Spot In Massive Collision In Tinsukia

As many as two women were killed, while two others were injured in a massive road collision in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Longsowal near Gurukul in the Doom Dooma subdivision of Tinsukia.

Two vehicles headed in the same direction towards Sadia in the district collided with each other causing the accident. Two women were killed on the spot as a result of it.

It has come to the fore that the victim women, both the deceased and the injured were vegetable vendors.

The deceased were also identified as residents of Na Tarani village in Sadia. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

Moreover, Doom Dooma police reached the spot and have recovered the bodies of the deceased. They have also taken the driver of a Bolero Pickup vehicle, which was involved in the accident, into custody.

Further details are awaited in the matter.