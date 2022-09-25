Rajasthan Politics: MLAs Of Gehlot Faction Threaten To Resign

As Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is likely to resign from his post before filing his nomination for the Congress President poll, state legislator Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that all the MLAs are angry and are resigning as they were not consulted before the decision.

"All the MLAs are angry and are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them", said Khachariyawas. Congress MLAs have arrived at the residence of Assembly speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok had expressed their willingness to contest for the party's topmost position. He said, "It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). There's the need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country.

Khachariyawas said, "CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us".

Earlier, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot, arrived at the residence of CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of the CLP meeting.

In the meeting there are chances that a resolution will be passed relating to the change of leadership in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is also likely to resign from his post before filing his nomination for the Congress President poll.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will be present in the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 7 pm on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajay Maken had a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.