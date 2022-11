Two women have gone missing after a boat capsized in Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident occurred when a group of five persons were crossing the Sankosh River to go to the other bank to collect firewood.

With the combined efforts of locals, three persons were rescued.

The missing women have been identified as Ramisa Khatun and Safia Bibi.

Meanwhile, search operations were launched by the police and SDRF forces to trace the missing persons.