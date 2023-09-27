Assam: 2 Workers Injured at Oil Rig in Sonari; Authorities Accused of Cover-Up

Serious allegations have been leveled against the authorities of an oil rig at Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district after two labourers were severely wounded while working, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at an oil rig at Rongsuwal Changmai Gaon in Sonari.
According to information received, two labourers fell from a height of at least 30 feet and sustained severe injuries. The incident dates back to September 19, reports said.
The two injured persons have been identified as Pallab Baruah of Patsaku and Abhijit Bailung of Naharkatia, sources said.
Allegations have been leveled against the owners of the oil rig after the incident came to light. The authorities allegedly tried to cover up the issue. Questions have also been raised against the security conditions under which the labourers work at the rig.