NRL to Import 5 MMTPA Crude Oil for Upgraded Numaligarh Refinery

The company is actively engaged in several capital investment projects, including the 'India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL),' which was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in March 2023. Other projects in the pipeline include the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline (PNCPL), Crude Oil Import Terminal at Paradip (COIT), and a 2G Ethanol Project (JV project). Furthermore, a Polypropylene project with a capacity of 360 KTPA was approved at a cost of Rs. 7,231 Crore. Over the next five years, NRL plans to invest more than Rs. 35,000 Crore in these projects, anticipating long-term business growth in both revenue and profit.