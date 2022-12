Two bike-borne youths lost their lives in a road accident in Assam’s Sonitpur on Friday night.

The incident occurred after the speeding bike which the two youths were riding fell into a stream nearly 100 feet below. The youths were coming from Bhalukpung side.

The duo died on the spot after the accident.

Their bodies have been recovered after the police was informed about the incident.

The two youths have been identified as Jwangsar Swargiary and Fardang Bari.