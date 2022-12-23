3 Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Central Paris

Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries after a shooting in central Paris on Friday.

In connection to the incident, a man in his 60s has been apprehended. He was the gunman who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.

"An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told French broadcaster BFMTV.

"A 69-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody," said the prosecution.

Paris police cordoned off the area and said that an intervention is underway in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. The police also appealed people to stay away from the area.

"Paris10 rue d'Enghien, police intervention in progress. A person arrested. Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene," Paris Police Prefecture tweeted.