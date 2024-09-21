Assam: 2 Youths Nabbed with Rs 40,000 in Fake Currency at Baihata Chariali

In a swift action by alert locals, two youths were apprehended with fake currency in Assam’s Baihata Chariali on Friday night.
The duo, identified as Champak Kalita and Abhinash Kalita were caught with counterfeit notes amounting to approximately Rs 40,000.
The incident took place in Malibari village, falling under the jurisdiction of Baihata Chariali police station, where the two youths had attempted to circulate fake Rs 500 notes.
A local shopkeeper grew suspicious when the youths repeatedly visited his shop to exchange the counterfeit currency. Acting promptly, the shopkeeper, with the assistance of vigilant locals, managed to detain the duo.
The accused were subsequently handed over to the Baihata police for further investigation.
Police have launched an inquiry into the origins of the counterfeit money, and the youths are currently being interrogated.
This incident highlights the crucial role of public vigilance in curbing illegal activities, as the timely action of the shopkeeper and locals helped prevent further circulation of fake currency.