Assam: 20-Year-Old Housemaid Physically Assaulted By Employer In Kaziranga

Another case of atrocities against housemaids has come to light in Assam wherein a 20-year-old young girl was subjected to immense physical torture by her employer. The incident was reported from Kaziranga in Assam.
The young girl was hired a few weeks back by the employer who subjected her to immense physical torture for allegedly not performing her work properly.
Sources informed that the accused employer, identified as Janti Bora, assaulted the girl with a lead pipe, inflicting serious injuries on her. He also threatened her with death if she didn’t do the household chores properly.
On Friday night, the young girl gathered herself and bravely snuck out of the house - finally escaping from the clutches of her tormentor. She was spotted by locals in a distressed state at Rongajan area, following which she was handed over to Kohora police station.
A complaint has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.