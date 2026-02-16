BREAKING: Bhupen Bora Quits Congress Ahead of Assam Polls

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, senior leader Bhupen Bora has resigned from the Congress party, dealing a major setback to the organisation at a crucial juncture.

Sources confirmed that Bora has submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. While the contents of the resignation letter are yet to be made public, party insiders describe the move as a “serious blow” for the state unit, which is preparing for a high-stakes electoral battle in 2026.

Adding to the political buzz, there is strong speculation that Bora may formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 20. Though no official announcement has been made so far, the timing of his exit has fuelled discussions across political circles in Assam.

Soon after tendering his resignation, Bora removed his Congress designation from his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), a move widely seen as a clear indication of his break from the party.

Bora has had a long association with the Congress in Assam. He represented the Bishnupur constituency as a Congress MLA from 2006 to 2016 and was considered one of the prominent organisational faces of the party in the state. On July 24, 2021, he was appointed president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), a role he held during a challenging phase for the party in the state.

His tenure as state Congress chief came at a time when the party was attempting to rebuild its organisational base following electoral setbacks. Political observers believe his exit could have ripple effects within the party ranks, particularly as it gears up for the next Assembly elections.

While neither Bora nor the Congress high command has issued a detailed public statement yet, reactions are expected in the coming days. The BJP, too, has remained tight-lipped on reports of his possible induction.

With less than a year to go for the 2026 Assembly polls, Bora’s resignation is likely to intensify political realignments in Assam. Whether this marks a larger shift in the state’s opposition landscape or remains an isolated move will become clearer in the days ahead.

As the day of the assembly elections approaches, the list of resignations in the state Congress is gradually getting longer. One leader after another has been leaving the party. Before the elections, seven MLAs are expected to leave Congress together.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the MLA from North Karimganj, is set to leave Congress. Sashi Kanta Das from Raha will also quit the Congress party. Additionally, Basanta Das, the MLA from Mangaldoi, is also leaving Congress. During Tarun Gogoi's tenure, Basanta Das was a cabinet minister.

It is noteworthy that Sherman Ali, the MLA from Bagbor, will leave Congress. Abdul Rashid Mandal, the MLA from West Goalpara constituency, will leave the Congress party. Along with this, Siddique Ahmed, the MLA from South Karimganj, will also leave Congress. Abdul Rahim Ahmed, the MLA from Barpeta, will also quit the Congress party.