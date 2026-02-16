Assam Governor Attends 9th Assam State Film Awards

The 9th edition of the Assam State Film Awards, recognising outstanding films from 2020 and 2021, unfolded on February 16 at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium, drawing leading names from the state’s cultural and administrative circles. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was present as the chief guest at the ceremony.

In his address, the Governor described the awards as more than a ceremonial gathering, calling them a reflection of Assam’s enduring creative energy and deep-rooted cultural identity. He said the state’s artistic traditions sustained through language, literature, music and folk practices- have found powerful expression in cinema, which continues to carry Assamese narratives to audiences beyond regional boundaries.

Acharya emphasised that films serve as a vital medium for documenting society’s transformation while preserving its cultural essence. According to him, Assamese cinema has successfully balanced modern storytelling with traditional values, creating a platform where history and contemporary realities meet.

The Governor paid tribute to trailblazers who laid the groundwork for the industry. He spoke about Jyotiprasad Agarwala, whose pioneering film Joymati is widely regarded as the starting point of Assamese cinema. Produced during a time of limited resources and infrastructure, the film, he noted, boldly explored themes of sacrifice, historical consciousness and women’s resilience.

Remembering cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, the Governor said his music became a bridge across communities and regions, conveying messages of humanity and unity. He added that Hazarika’s contributions elevated Assamese art and music onto the international stage.

He also acknowledged the late Zubeen Garg for revitalising contemporary Assamese music and cinema. His work, Acharya said, resonated strongly with young audiences and strengthened their connection with their cultural roots.

Touching upon policy support, the Governor referred to national programmes introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India have expanded opportunities for regional creative sectors. These measures, he observed, have helped improve access to technology, funding avenues, and entrepreneurial support, benefiting industries such as Assamese filmmaking.

Describing cinema as a mirror to society, Acharya remarked that films often spark conversations on pressing issues, from social equity and women’s empowerment to environmental concerns. Despite financial and infrastructural limitations, he said, Assamese filmmakers have continued to achieve acclaim at national and international platforms, particularly with the growing influence of digital streaming and online distribution.

Concluding his speech, the Governor congratulated all award winners and expressed optimism about the future of Assamese cinema, saying its journey would continue with renewed creativity and determination.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy attended the event. Seemanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited, Vice Chairman Alekhya Baruah, and Rahul Chandra Das, Director of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, were also present along with members of the film fraternity and other dignitaries.