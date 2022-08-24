Assam: 21 Cattle Heads Rescued in Khetri

A team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) seized a truck under the suspicion of cattle smuggling in Assam’s Khetri on Wednesday.

Police rescued as many as 21 cattle heads from smuggling.

The truck was en route Byrnihat from Nagaon when it was intercepted at Sakura.

Five persons, identified as Sahidul Islam, Abu Kaden of Rupahi; Zakir Hussain, Milan Norah and Khairul Islam, hailing from Samuguri, have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

Moreover, a swift desire vehicle was also seized with the truck.

Taking to twitter, Guwahati Police tweeted, “An EGPD team from Khetri PS intercepted a truck with 21 cattle at Sakura, when it tried to smuggle them from Nagaon to Byrnihat. 5 culprits - Sahidul Islam, Abu Kaden of Rupahi; Zakir Hussain, Milan Norah & Khairul Islam of Samuguri were arrested. A truck & 1 Dezire were seized.”

Earlier on Tuesday, 75 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police at Kaliabor under Nagaon district. Two cattle smugglers were arrested in connection to it.