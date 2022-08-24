Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Wins Floor Test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the much-awaited floor test in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
CM Kumar proved majority of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance government by-votes.
Ahead of the floor test, due to no-confidence motion moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha had to resign as the speaker of the Assembly.
He said, “The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision.”
The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 2pm following which deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari took over the session.
Meanwhile today, ahead of the crucial Bihar floor test, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh in Patna in connection with an alleged land-for railways jobs case.
CM Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for a record eighth time on August 10 after he resigned from the post and quitted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. He rejoined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Kumar broke off his alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the year 2015 and joined RJD. However, following the corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, who was also the Deputy CM then, he broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance and rejoined hands with BJP again in the year 2017.
This was the second time when Nitish Kumar snapped ties with NDA and rejoined hands with RJD.