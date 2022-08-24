Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Wins Floor Test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the much-awaited floor test in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

CM Kumar proved majority of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance government by-votes.

Ahead of the floor test, due to no-confidence motion moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha had to resign as the speaker of the Assembly.

He said, “The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision.”

The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 2pm following which deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari took over the session.

Meanwhile today, ahead of the crucial Bihar floor test, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh in Patna in connection with an alleged land-for railways jobs case.