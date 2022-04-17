Assam: 21 Cattle Heads Rescued In Laharighat, 1 Held

A cattle-laden truck has been seized by Laharighat police from Holoukandha area on Sunday.

A total of 21 cows have been recovered from the truck. As per reports, the cows were allegedly being transported from Assam’s Lakhimpur when it was intercepted following the promptness of the local people.

Police said cattle suppliers nowadays use the riverine areas of Laharighat for cattle smuggling.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck bearing registration number ‘MN-03-2148’ has been detained for questioning.

On Saturday, a truck full of smuggled cattle was seized in Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The truck transporting cattle was seized during search operations that were conducted by the Chariduar Police under the supervision of Dipu Borah.

As many as 22 cows were recovered from the truck which was on its way to Nagaon from Silapathar.

Also Read: Assam Cong Leader Ripun Bora Resigns From Party, Joins TMC