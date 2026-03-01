Assam: 21 Illegal Migrants Pushed Back in Midnight Operation

Twenty-one illegal migrants were pushed back to their country in a late-night operation carried out by the Sribhumi Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 1.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the operation was conducted at around 12:30 am. He praised the district police for their alertness and swift action during the midnight drive.

“Alert eyes. Midnight action. At 12:30 AM sharp, 21 illegal migrants were sent back to their respective country,” CM wrote.

According to officials, the migrants were first apprehended by the police during the operation. After necessary documentation and verification, they were pushed back to their country.

Police sources said the action was part of ongoing efforts to detect and deport illegal migrants from the state. The Assam government has repeatedly stated that it is committed to taking strict action against illegal infiltration.