Assam: Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant in Titabor Nabbed by Locals

An alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was apprehended by residents in Titabor town of Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday and later handed over to the police. The man, identified as Mohammad Ali Hassan, was caught while entering the Mejenga tea estate in the Purana Titabor area.

Advertisment

According to local sources, the individual admitted to crossing into Indian territory through West Bengal by swimming across the Ichamati River, which flows along parts of the India-Bangladesh border. His detention comes amid heightened vigilance over the undocumented movement of Bangladeshi immigrants across the border into Assam.

Entry Through West Bengal and Prior Detention

Sources said Hassan confessed that after crossing the border via the Ichamati River, he was apprehended by police in West Bengal. He was reportedly lodged in Dum Dum Central Jail for four months and 15 days. Following his release, he travelled to Assam by train.

During his stay in the state, he is said to have moved across different locations before arriving in Titabor.

Caught by Locals at Tea Estate

On Sunday, as he attempted to enter the Mejenga tea estate in the Purana Titabor locality, residents grew suspicious and detained him.

Locals subsequently handed him over to Titabor Police for further action.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the case. Further investigation is expected to ascertain the circumstances of his entry and movement across states.