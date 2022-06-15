Assam

Assam: 21 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, no cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.
Covid-19 Assam | REPRESENTATIVE
Assam on Wednesday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 54. The positivity rate stood at 2.89 percent.

The new cases today were detected out of 762 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (11), Kamrup Rural (7), Bongaigaon (2), and Nagaon (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 288 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,246. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

