At least 22 passengers were rescued after a ferry boat capsized at Subansiri river near Lakhimpur on Thursday.

Sources said that the boat was en route Khoga from Esarkota in Lakhimpur when it suddenly capsized, taking down its passengers.

Three motorcycles, which were on the ferry boat, also fell into the river.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

No casualty has been reported till the filing of this report.