Assam: 2,258 Arrested in Child Marriage Cases So Far, Highest in Biswanath

The Assam Police has arrested a total of 2,258 people in connection to child marriage-related cases across the state.

The highest number of arrests has been made from Biswanath district with 139 arrests. On the other hand, the lowest number of arrests has been made from Dibrugarh district with six arrests.

Police outposts of each district have clarified the data on the number of arrests.

The manhunt was launched since February 3 after directives by the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bring an end to child marriage and nab accused.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till state assembly elections 2026.

Today is the second day of statewide arrests made in connection to child marriage cases in the state.

Post the police arrests, heated situation erupted at various places throughout the day after women protested outside police stations demanding the release of their husbands.

In some places, police had also resorted to lathi-charge on protesting women.