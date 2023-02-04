Crackdown on Child Marriage will Continue Till Assembly Election 2026: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till state assembly elections 2026.

Speaking to media persons on the second day of the statewide crackdown on child marriage, Sarma said that over 2,200 people have been arrested till Saturday morning.

The chief minister said, “The crackdown against child marriage continues for the second straight day and the police has arrested over 2,200 people so far. Our government has pledged to eradicate the social crime from society. The drive against child marriage will continue till the state assembly elections in 2026. A helpline will also be launched in this regard.”

Talking about the figures, CM Sarma said that 4,074 cases have been registered in connection to this.

He said, “4,074 cases have been registered regarding the social crime. Among these, many are parents. They will be eligible for bail. Over 8000 people have been claimed as accused. The number of people to be arrested and sent to court is around 3,500.”

“All accused men who have married above the age of 14 years can be bailable and those who married below 14 years age will be non-bailable,” CM Sarma further said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that suicide is not the solution to this.

He siad, “I don’t know why the people are choosing the path of suicide. But we will not compromise with the arrests on grounds of humanity. The police will arrest any person who is found guilty.”

“On the other hand, the Qazi system will be monitored by district commissioners. If the wives of arrested men feel restricted in their daily movement, they can reach the DC office for help,” the CM added.