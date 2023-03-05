Assam: Truck Smuggling Cattle Crashed in Sootea

In a shocking incident, a truck carrying 21 cattle crashed in Sootea under Tezpur sub-division in Assam.

According to source, the truck lost its control and collided with a Bolero pick up vehicle. During the crash, three of the twenty-one cattle died on the spot.

Other of them were injured.

Sources have revealed that, the cattle were being smuggled from Banderdewa to Tezpur.

The smugglers tried escxaping the scene right after the incident. However, the police managed to catch two people including the driver of the truck.

Recently, on March 1, five cattle were recovered from luxury vehicles in Golakganj town in Dhubri district.

According to sources, the vehicle got into a road accident which caught the attention of the Police. Thereafter the vehicle was seized by the police.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the legal authorities.

The number of the seized car is AS 01 AA 3644.

Necessary follow-up action is being taken as per law and an investigation is underway.