Assam

Assam: 24 Fall Ill After Consuming Janmashtami 'Prasad'

The victims experienced severe abdominal pain along with vomiting and headache.
Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami
Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

As many as 24 people fell ill after consuming prasad after Krishna Janmashtami puja rituals in Assam’s Dhemaji on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident took place in South Dhemaji leaving residents from Halikuchi Konch village, Chandani Bari and Halikuchi Ayengia village severely ill.

The victims experienced severe abdominal pain along with vomiting and headache.

They were later taken to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on September 5, several  people were hospitalized after a bout of food poisoning in Assam's Karimganj.

As per preliminary reports, the food poisoning was thought to have taken place following the consumption of prasad following Manasha Puja rituals.

The incident was reported from Lakhi Charan Road in Assam's Karimganj district.

Assam: 24 Fell Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Janmashtami
Several Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad In Assam's Karimganj
Assam police
Health

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-24-fell-ill-after-consuming-prasad-in-janmashtami
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com