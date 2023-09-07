Assam: 24 Fall Ill After Consuming Janmashtami 'Prasad'

As many as 24 people fell ill after consuming prasad after Krishna Janmashtami puja rituals in Assam’s Dhemaji on Thursday.
According to sources, the incident took place in South Dhemaji leaving residents from Halikuchi Konch village, Chandani Bari and Halikuchi Ayengia village severely ill.
The victims experienced severe abdominal pain along with vomiting and headache.
They were later taken to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
Earlier on September 5, several people were hospitalized after a bout of food poisoning in Assam's Karimganj.
As per preliminary reports, the food poisoning was thought to have taken place following the consumption of prasad following Manasha Puja rituals.
The incident was reported from Lakhi Charan Road in Assam's Karimganj district.