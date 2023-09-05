Several Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad In Assam's Karimganj

Several people were hospitalized after a bout of food poisoning in Assam's Karimganj on Tuesday, sources said.
As per preliminary reports, the food poisoning is thought to have taken place following the consumption of prasad following Manasha Puja rituals.
The incident was reported from Lakhi Charan Road in Assam's Karimganj district.
The puja rituals were reportedly held at the residence of one Pankaj Ghosh where his family members and some neighbours had attended.
After the prasad was distributed, several people started showing symptoms of food poisoning.
All of those showing symptoms were rushed to the Karimganj Civil Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.