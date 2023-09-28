Assam: 24 Students Lose Consciousness Amid Scorching Heat in Pathsala School

As many as 24 school students in Assam’s Pathsala fainted due to scorching heat on Thursday during the assembly time.
The students were from the Swahid Madan Rauta High School at Saderi village in Pathsala.
Sources indicate that the students fainted after they couldn’t bear the scorching heat during the morning prayers.
The students were immediately admitted to Swahid Madan Rauta Hospital for medical treatment.
Earlier on June 10, 30 students from Bam Bidya Pith High School in Assam’s Cachar district fell unconscious inside their classrooms due to the scorching heat.
The sudden mass fainting spell created a chaotic and alarming situation within the school premises.
The unfortunate event unfolded during regular classes at the school on a sweltering Saturday. As temperatures soared, the extreme heat took a toll on the students, causing them to fall ill simultaneously.