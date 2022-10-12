Assam

Assam: 25 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge In Golakganj

According to sources, the bus was enroute Dhubri from Cooch Behar when it swerved off the road and fell into a gorge.
Representative image
At least 25 persons were grievously injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge at Golakganj in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported near Gorerhat area.

According to sources, the bus was enroute Dhubri from Cooch Behar when it suddenyl swerved off the road due to an oncoming bike and fell into the gorge. 

Following the incident, the injured were admitted to a Halakura hospital in Dhubri for medical attention. 

A total of 50 passengers were in the bus, sources informed. 

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the bus from the gorge.

