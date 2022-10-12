Veteran Theatre Artist Keshab Deka Passes Away

Veteran actor Keshab Deka passed away on Wednesday in Guwahati after he had collapsed on stage during a play.

The veteran actor was part of a play and reportedly collapsed on stage during his performance.

He was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he had been admitted for the past three days.

Deka was a part of Rajnandini mobile theatre troupe.

Meanwhile, Keshav Deka's death was mourned by the All Assam Jatra Dal Producers Association, while the Rajnandini theatre troupe also paid their respects to the veteran actor.